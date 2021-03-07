After the ensuing kickoff Bryant’s Kory Curtis was sacked for a loss of seven yards, and was under pressure again from two defenders running untouched up the middle. Curtis’ hurried pass was tipped and intercepted on the fly by Aaron, who returned it 34 yards with a convoy of Sharks defenders.
Curtis was 16-for-35 passing for 125 yards with a TD and two picks. LIU’s Conor Regan threw for 199 yards with two touchdowns.
Bryant closed to 24-19 after Ishod Finger ran it in from the 5, capping a 29-yard TD drive that began after an LIU fumble.
LIU’s final two possessions were deep in Bryant territory, with one touchdown nullified by an ineligible receiver.
Bryant took over, trailing by five, at its own 21 with 2:11 remaining and reached midfield before Snead’s interception sealed the game.
