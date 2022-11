BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

LIU went 16-14 overall with a 4-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Sharks averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.