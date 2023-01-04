LIU visits Cent. Conn. St. after Amos' 36-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Island Sharks (2-12, 0-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-13, 1-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Long Island Sharks after Kellen Amos scored 36 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 74-52 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers. The Blue Devils are 2-4 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks have gone 0-2 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Jacob Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Marko Maletic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

