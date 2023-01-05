LIU visits Cent. Conn. St. following Amos' 36-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Island Sharks (2-12, 0-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-13, 1-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -9.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Long Island Sharks after Kellen Amos scored 36 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 74-52 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Blue Devils are 2-4 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sharks are 0-2 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 15.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Marko Maletic is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.2 points. Jacob Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

