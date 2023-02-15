LIU visits Stonehill after Sims' 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Island Sharks (3-22, 1-12 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-15, 9-4 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Long Island Sharks after Andrew Sims scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 62-51 victory against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers. The Skyhawks are 6-4 on their home court. Stonehill ranks eighth in the NEC in rebounding with 27.7 rebounds. Isaiah Burnett paces the Skyhawks with 4.5 boards.

The Sharks are 1-12 against NEC opponents. LIU is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Sims is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

Marko Maletic is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for LIU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article