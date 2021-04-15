Michigan loses Livers, guard Mike Smith, guard Chaundee Brown and forward Austin Davis from this year’s team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Elite Eight.
The Wolverines also await NBA draft decisions from sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.
Livers missed this year’s NCAA Tournament because of a right foot injury and is recovering from surgery earlier this month.
