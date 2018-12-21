FAIRFAX, Va. — Otis Livingston II scored 30 points, Justin Kier scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and George Mason beat Navy 84-63 on Friday night.

Livingston shot 11 of 17 with four 3-pointers and the Patriots (6-6) never trailed. It was Kier’s second straight double-double performance.

George Mason raced to a 20-7 lead as Livingston made a pair of 3s and a jump shot. Navy (3-7) went on a 7-0 run but never got closer. The Patriots led 39-22 at halftime, and later, Javon Greene’s layup extended the margin to 65-42. Ian Boyd scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance.

Hasan Abdullah scored 16 points for Navy, George Kiernan, 13 and Cam Davis 11. The Midshipmen were 20-of-60 shooting compared to George Mason’s 29 of 56 (52 percent). The Patriots were 11 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

It was the first matchup between the two teams since 1991.

