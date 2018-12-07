FAIRFAX, Va. — Otis Livingston II scored 21 points, Justin Kier added 16 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six steals, and George Mason led for the final 14:54 in a 66-53 win over James Madison on Friday night.

Livingston ended the game with 1,582 career points to move up to seventh on the Patriots’ all-time scoring list, passing Will Thomas (1,564 points, 2004-08), Rob Rose (1,565, 1982-86) and Andre Gaddy (1,568, 1977-80, 81-82).

George Mason (5-6) took the lead for good at 38-36, early in a nine-minute stretch in which the Patriots outscored the Dukes 20-5. That run ended with their largest lead at 54-41 with 6:15 to go and James Madison (7-5) got the deficit no closer than nine from there.

The game had nine lead changes and five ties, but the Dukes never led by more than when they opened the game with a 7-2 lead.

Stuckey Mosley scored 20 and Matt Lewis added 18 points and eight rebounds for James Madison.

