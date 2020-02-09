Drew Friberg had 11 points and Jerome Desrosiers 10 for Princeton (10-9, 5-1 Ivy League), which was coming off its lone league loss, 73-63, to Cornell on Saturday.

Mike Smith tied a season high with 30 points for the Lions (6-16, 1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Ike Nweke added 12 points. Tai Bibbs had 11 points and Jack Forrest 10

Princeton plays Yale at home on Friday. Columbia plays Dartmouth on the road on Friday.

