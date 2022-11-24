Lloyd scores 17, Seattle U knocks off Pacific Lutheran 89-53

SEATTLE — Anjaylo Lloyd helped lead Seattle U over Pacific Lutheran on Wednesday with 17 points off of the bench in an 89-53 win.

Lloyd was 6-of-10 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Redhawks (5-0). Kobe Williamson scored 13 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Seyi Reiley shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.