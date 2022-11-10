Lloyd's 21 lead Seattle over Puget Sound 106-55

SEATTLE — Anjaylo Lloyd’s 21 points helped Seattle defeat Puget Sound 106-55 on Wednesday.
Grant Erickson led the way for the Loggers (0-1) with 12 points. Taj Phillips added nine points and five assists for Puget Sound. In addition, Mussie Teclemariam finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Seattle hosts Portland State in its next matchup on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.