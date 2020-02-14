FAB FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

COLD SPELLS: Loyola Marymount has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 58.9 points and allowing 70.1 points during those contests. Santa Clara has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 82.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. Santa Clara has 52 assists on 81 field goals (64.2 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola Marymount has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated first in the WCC with an average of 73.2 possessions per game. The fast-paced Broncos have raised that total to 74.3 possessions per game over their last five games.

