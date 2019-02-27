Santa Clara (15-13, 7-7) vs. Loyola Marymount (18-10, 6-8)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara seeks revenge on Loyola Marymount after dropping the first matchup in Santa Clara. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Lions shot 46.8 percent from the field while limiting Santa Clara to just 40.4 percent on their way to the 69-61 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: James Batemon is putting up 16.7 points to lead the charge for the Lions. Mattias Markusson is also a key contributor, putting up 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Broncos are led by Josip Vrankic, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Batemon has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Santa Clara is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 15-7 when scoring at least 61.

COLD SPELL: Loyola Marymount has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.7 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola Marymount defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Lions 14th among Division I teams. The Santa Clara offense has averaged 68.6 points through 28 games (ranked 246th, nationally).

