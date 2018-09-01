Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, left, is chased out of the pocket by Tennessee-Martin’s Loren Young, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (L.G. Patterson/Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Offensive coordinators come and go, but Drew Lock continues to produce big numbers for Missouri, which beat Tennessee-Martin 51-14 in Saturday’s season opener.

Lock, who set a Southeastern Conference record with 44 touchdown passes last year, completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and four TDs against the Skyhawks. It was his first game with new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, the third coordinator in Lock’s four-year career.

The Tigers slowed their tempo a bit from the frantic pace they used under Dooley’s predecessor, Josh Heupel, and deployed more double-tight end formations. Lock continued last year’s trend of throwing it deep to Emanuel Hall, who finished with four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Skyhawks, an FCS program, managed 277 total yards. Jamiee Bowe scored on a 1-yard run with 9:34 left in the second quarter. In the third quarter, LaDarius Galloway slipped out the backfield unnoticed and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Dresser Winn. Winn completed 15 of 24 passes for 168 yards.

Missouri led 38-7 at halftime. Lock exited the game after the first series of the third quarter. He left on a high note. His final attempt was a 70-yard touchdown pass to Kam Scott.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: Two true freshman wide receivers made big plays that suggested they might be significant contributors this season. On Lock’s final pass, Scott made a leaping catch and stepped out of a tackle on his way to the end zone. Jalen Knox outjumped a defender and hauled in a 38-yard pass from backup QB Taylor Powell in the third quarter.

UT Martin: A bright spot for the Skyhawks was the play of their run defense. They held Missouri to 3.7 yards per carry. Linebacker James Gilleylen had three tackles for loss.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers will play host to Wyoming.

UT Martin: The Skyhawks will visit Middle Tennessee State.

