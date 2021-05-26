Four different Arkansas players had two RBIs.
Cullen Smith opened the scoring for Arkansas (43-10) with an RBI double to spark a six-run second inning, and he hit a solo home run to make it 8-0 in the fifth.
Cayden Wallace, Christian Franklin and Jalen Battles each walked three times as Georgia (31-24) issued 14 free passes — four with the bases loaded.
Brady Slavens had an RBI single in the second but he injured his ankle crossing first base and needed to be helped off the field. He was later seen wearing a walking boot.