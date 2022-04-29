Locksley agrees to new deal at Maryland for at least 5 years

Placeholder while article actions load

Locksley is entering his fourth season at Maryland. The Terrapins went 7-6 last season, including a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. It was their first winning season since 2014.

The school announced the deal Friday and said the contract includes incentives that could extend it up to two additional years.

“Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there,” athletic director Damon Evans said. “We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead.”