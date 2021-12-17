“My joy comes from seeing the smile on those 25 seniors’ faces. We had some guys that have endured quite a bit during their time here — good and bad,” Locksley said. “To be able to give these guys an opportunity to extend their season, to experience New York during the holidays, to playing in iconic Yankee Stadium. This is why they choose to come to Maryland, this is why they choose to play collegiate sports, is the postseason part of it.”