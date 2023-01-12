Locure leads UL Monroe against Louisiana after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-10, 3-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -7.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Tyreke Locure scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 65-60 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks are 5-3 in home games. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.6 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Warhawks and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Howell is averaging 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Jordan Brown is averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

