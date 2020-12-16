The Jaguars were 36-of-59 shooting for 61% and made 11 of 20 3-pointers.
Jaizec Lottie had 21 points for the Saints. Marcus Henderson added 16 points and six rebounds. Chase Fiddler had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.