Matt Lewis had 18 points for the Dukes (9-18, 2-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Deshon Parker added 13 points. Darius Banks had 12 points and six assists.
The Tribe improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. William & Mary defeated James Madison 88-75 on Jan. 23. William & Mary finishes out the regular season against Elon at home next Saturday. James Madison plays Northeastern on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.