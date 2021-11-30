Under first-year coach Ben Johnson, Minnesota’s roster is stocked with transfers from mid-major programs and has just two players, seniors Eric Curry and Willis, who have ever played for a high-major program.
Jamison Battle, a transfer from George Washington, led Minnesota with 16 points and seven rebounds. Willis added 15 points and the only points Loewe scored came on his game-winning put back. The Gophers were out-rebounded 40-33, but made up for that shortfall by making 7 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.
John Hugley finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh (2-5). Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25