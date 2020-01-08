On the strength of five 3-pointers the Patriots (11-4, 0-2) bolted out to a 19-4 lead. The Bonnies had 11 straight points to close a 16-3 run and a dunk by Ossuniyi made it 31-27 at the half.

An 18-3 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Welch had the Bonnies up 54-41 with 5:45 to play.

AD

The Patriots’ 18 second-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Wilson and Justin Kier both scored 11 points for George Mason with Wilson getting five blocked shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com