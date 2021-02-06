Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-7, 2-7), who were coming off an upset of No. 5 Houston on Wednesday night. It was their first win over a ranked team in almost two decades and the highest-ranked team they ever beat. Brandon Suggs added 10 points.
Memphis defeated East Carolina 80-53 on Jan. 24.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.