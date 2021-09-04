Georgia Tech: Coach Geoff Collins appeared to allow fans to influence a key decision when North Illinois led 14-7. He sent his offense back on the field for a fourth-and-goal play at the Northern Illinois 2 after fans booed when kicker Brent Cimaglia, who missed two field goal attempts in the first half, came onto the field. Collins used his second timeout to reconsider his plan, setting up a failed fourth-down play when McGowan was ruled out of bounds.