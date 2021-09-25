Lombardi’s earlier 7-yard run gave Northern Illinois a 21-14 halftime lead.
Harrison Waylee added 130 yards on the ground with a touchdown for Northern Illinois (2-2). Cole Tucker caught four passes for 114 yards, and Tyrice Richie had seven catches for 76 yards.
John Richardson kicked two short field goals to make it 27-14 early in the fourth.
Freddie Brock and Elijah Barnwell each had a rushing touchdown for Maine (1-3). Brock had 85 yards rushing.
