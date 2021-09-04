USC still hasn’t lost a home opener played in the Coliseum in the 21st century, but this victory largely was another version of the underwhelming starts that have been common under seventh-year head coach Clay Helton. The Trojans led the defending Mountain West champions just 13-7 heading into the final period, but the USC defense capped its impressive day by stopping San Jose State on downs near the goal line with 7:20 left.