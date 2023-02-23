Long and Fairfield host Niagara

Fairfield Stags (12-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 9-8 MAAC)
The Stags are 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 3.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists.
Long averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.
LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.