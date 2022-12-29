Long and Houston Baptist host New Orleans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at Houston Baptist Huskies (3-10) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist plays the New Orleans Privateers after Brycen Long scored 21 points in Houston Baptist’s 111-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Huskies have gone 3-4 in home games. Houston Baptist has a 0-8 record against teams over .500.

The Privateers have gone 0-5 away from home. New Orleans has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies and Privateers match up Friday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals. Bonke Maring is shooting 59.7% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Advertisement

Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.4 points for the Privateers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 81.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article