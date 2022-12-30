Long and Houston Baptist host New Orleans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at Houston Baptist Huskies (3-10) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -1.5; over/under is 163.5 BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Brycen Long scored 21 points in Houston Baptist’s 111-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Huskies have gone 3-4 in home games. Houston Baptist allows 85.0 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 0-5 away from home. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Jackson averaging 3.4.

The Huskies and Privateers match up Friday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Bonke Maring is shooting 59.7% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 81.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

