Long Beach State (11-18, 5-8) vs. UC Santa Barbara (19-8, 8-5)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks for its third straight win over UC Santa Barbara at Thunderdome. UC Santa Barbara’s last win at home against the 49ers came on Feb. 12, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Beach State has relied heavily on its seniors. Deishuan Booker, Temidayo Yussuf, KJ Byers, Bryan Alberts and Mason Riggins have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 79 percent of all 49ers points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DEISHUAN: Booker has connected on 36.6 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Gauchos are 12-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-8 when they fall shy of that total. The 49ers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or worse, and 4-18 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gauchos have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the 49ers. UC Santa Barbara has 42 assists on 79 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three contests while Long Beach State has assists on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Beach State offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game, the 19th-most in Division I. UC Santa Barbara has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.4 possessions per game (ranked 332nd, nationally).

