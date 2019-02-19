Cal State Northridge (10-16, 4-6) vs. Long Beach State (9-18, 3-8)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State seeks revenge on Cal State Northridge after dropping the first matchup in Northridge. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Matadors outshot Long Beach State from the field 50.8 percent to 48.3 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to an 86-71 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Long Beach State’s Deishuan Booker has averaged 18.1 points and 4.5 assists while Temidayo Yussuf has put up 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Matadors, Lamine Diane has averaged 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Terrell Gomez has put up 19.3 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Matadors have allowed only 75.3 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 83.6 per game they gave up over 15 non-conference games.

DOMINANT DEISHUAN: Booker has connected on 38.8 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 71: Cal State Northridge is 0-10 when its offense scores 71 points or fewer. Long Beach State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 71 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The 49ers are 2-18 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Cal State Northridge and Long Beach State are ranked at the top of the Big West in terms of scoring. The Matadors are ranked first in the conference at 76.5 points per game while the 49ers are second at 75 per game.

