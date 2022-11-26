Long Beach State Beach and the North Texas Mean Green play in Nassau, Bahamas

North Texas Mean Green (4-1) vs. Long Beach State Beach (3-2)
The Mean Green are 4-1 in non-conference play. North Texas is fourth in C-USA shooting 34.2% from downtown. Tylor Perry leads the Mean Green shooting 63.2% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Beach. Aboubacar Traore is averaging 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 63.6% for Long Beach State.
Perry is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds for North Texas.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.