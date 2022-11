Long Beach State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-10 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Beach averaged 7.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Oakland finished 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.