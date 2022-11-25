Long Beach State Beach and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies meet

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Long Beach State Beach (2-2)
Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -3.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
Long Beach State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-10 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Beach shot 43.7% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.
Oakland finished 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.