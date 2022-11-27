Long Beach State Beach square off against the Vermont Catamounts

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (2-6) vs. Long Beach State Beach (3-3) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and the Long Beach State Beach meet at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The Beach are 3-3 in non-conference play. Long Beach State ranks eighth in the Big West with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 4.8.

The Catamounts are 2-6 in non-conference play. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 11.8 assists per game led by Finn Sullivan averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadon Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Joel Murray is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.7 points for Long Beach State.

Dylan Penn is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article