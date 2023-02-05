Long Beach State beats UC Irvine in OT for 6th straight win

Tsohonis had five rebounds and five assists for the Beach (14-10, 8-4 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 16 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore scored 16 on 6-of-12 shooting.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points and Aboubacar Traore had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to lead Long Beach State over UC Irvine 93-88 on Saturday night.

The Anteaters (15-8, 8-3) were led by Dawson Baker with 23 points and four steals. DJ Davis added 19 points and Devin Tillis pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.