Long Beach State hosts Jones and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (6-6) at Long Beach State Beach (5-6)
The Vandals have gone 2-3 away from home. Idaho is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aboubacar Traore is averaging 8.6 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Beach. Joel Murray is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.
Jones is shooting 71.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.
Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.