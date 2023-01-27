Long Beach State hosts UC Davis following Pepper's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 6-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 5-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 79-58 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. The Beach are 5-3 on their home court. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.1.

The Aggies are 6-3 in Big West play. UC Davis averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Beach and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Advertisement

Pepper is averaging 19.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article