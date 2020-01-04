Michael-Isaiah Ajiboye paced the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Khalil Williams finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Long Beach State shot just 38% overall and 28% from distance but made 19 of 24 free throws (79%). Cal State-Los Angeles shot 33% from the floor, including 20% from distance, and made 9 of 12 foul shots.
