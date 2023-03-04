UC Davis hosts Long Beach State after Pepper's 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Beach State Beach (17-14, 11-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-13, 10-8 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -3; over/under is 153 BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 89-86 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies are 9-4 in home games. UC Davis is third in the Big West scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Beach have gone 11-8 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Lassina Traore is averaging 12.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article