Mikey Watkins had 15 points and six assists for the Warriors (13-16, 8-8), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Malik Edmead added 14 points. Ziggy Reid had 13 points and three blocks.
The Sharks evened the season series against the Warriors. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 82-77 on Dec. 31.
