Long Island Sharks face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-6) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LIU comes into the matchup with UMass-Lowell after losing five straight games. The Sharks have gone 1-1 in home games. LIU is fifth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Quion Burns leads the Sharks with 6.0 boards.

The River Hawks are 3-1 on the road. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Burns is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for LIU.

Everette Hammond is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Coulibaly is averaging 15.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article