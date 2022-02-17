Josh Cohen had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (8-18, 4-11). Maxwell Land added 11 points and eight rebounds. Mark Flagg had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Long Island defeated St. Francis 75-70 on Jan. 8.
