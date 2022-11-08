Long leads Old Dominion over Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-65

NORFOLK, Va. — Mekhi Long had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 84-65 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Long added 10 rebounds for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Tyreek Scott-Grayson recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.