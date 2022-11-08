Long leads Old Dominion over Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-65

NORFOLK, Va. — Mekhi Long had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 84-65 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.
The Hawks were led by Zion Styles, who recorded 18 points. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Ahamadou Fofana also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Old Dominion plays Friday against Drexel on the road, and Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Bryn Athyn College on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.