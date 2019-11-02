The Buccaneers quickly marched downfield, reaching The Citadel 6 before Trey Mitchell threw three incomplete passes and Nate Adkins was stopped at the 1 after a 5-yard reception. Phil Barrett’s tackle with 1:34 to play gave the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-2 Southern Conference) their fourth-straight win.

ETSU (2-7, 0-6) took a 27-17 lead on Mitchell’s third touchdown pass less than a minute into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that chewed up almost 10 minutes. Rainey scored on a sneak. ETSU then used up five minutes before punting to The Citadel 19, setting up the winning bomb.

Rainey was 4 of 6 for 154 yards and seven runners combined for 229 yards rushing.

Mitchell threw for 204 yards with Will Huzzie making seven catches for 143 yards and a 59-yard yard TD to open the scoring for ETSU. Quay Holmes ran for 120 yards.

