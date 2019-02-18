NORFOLK, Va. — Alex Long had 17 points off the bench to lift Norfolk State to a 76-58 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Steven Whitley had 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Norfolk State (16-11, 11-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Nic Thomas added 12 points. Jordan Butler had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Amari Hamilton had 14 points for the Aggies (14-12, 9-3). Kameron Langley added 14 points and six rebounds. Ronald Jackson had 10 points.

Quavius Copeland, whose nine points per game coming into the matchup led the Aggies, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Norfolk State matches up against Morgan State on the road on Saturday. N.C. A&T matches up against South Carolina State at home on Saturday.

