Gonzales said the Lobos need to be business-like. “Is there incentive to beat them even more because coach Hoke and I are friends and coach Long and I were there? For sure. That’s human emotion. But you can also screw it up with human emotion by trying to do what we did last week and that’s trying to be so perfect and do so many things that you don’t give your kids a chance. That won’t be the case this week.”