Gaudet, 61, announced his retirement Wednesday in a news release.
“I’ve been so very fortunate to have had the opportunity to interact with so many talented coaches, staff members, faculty, administrators, alumni and especially players over the better part of the last four decades,” he said.
Gaudet leaves the game with a coaching record of 424-482-112. He passed Eddie Jeremiah to become Dartmouth’s winningest coach with a 3-2 victory over Cornell on Nov. 30, 2018.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.