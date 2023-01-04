Longwood defeats Charleston Southern 79-74

Wilkins also contributed three steals for the Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South Conference). Jesper Granlund was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Walyn Napper shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. DeShaun Wade also had 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Lancers.