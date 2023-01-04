Longwood defeats Charleston Southern 79-74

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Isaiah Wilkins’ 15 points helped Longwood defeat Charleston Southern 79-74 on Wednesday night.
Tahlik Chavez led the way for the Buccaneers (5-9, 1-2) with 22 points and two steals. Charleston Southern also got 20 points from Claudell Harris Jr.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Longwood hosts Winthrop and Charleston Southern travels to play Presbyterian.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.