Longwood defeats South Carolina Upstate 72-65

Wade also added five rebounds for the Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South Conference). Jesper Granlund scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Wilkins shot 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.